UEFA Champions League: Carlo Ancelotti joins Alex Ferguson in special club; Kylian Mbappe equals Edinson Cavani's record

Goals from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe guided Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to an impressive come-from-behind win over Maccabi Haifa in the group stage phase of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) season 2022-2023 on Thursday. Messi eclipsed his Ballon d’Or arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo by netting the equaliser for the Ligue 1 giants on matchday 2 of the Champions League. The former FC Barcelona captain also created a spectacular goal-scoring record by netting his 126th strike in the Champions League.

Interestingly, PSG's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa was also the first time when Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all scored for the Ligue 1 giants in a Champions League match. Star striker Mbappe achieved a massive feat at PSG as Frenchman matched Edinson Cavani's goal-tally for the Ligue 1 club in the celebrated tournament. Both Mbappe and Cavani have scored 30 goals each for PSG in the elite tournament. Mbappe-starrer PSG also equalled Real Madrid's record of scoring goals in 40 consecutive group stage matches. The La Liga giants achieved the same feat between 2008 and 2015.

Carlo Ancelotti joins Alex Ferguson in exclusive club

Real Madrid, who dumped PSG out of the Champions League last season, extended their winning run against German clubs to 13 games. Los Blancos achieved their longest unbeaten streak against German clubs with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also slammed a unique century in the Champions League. The veteran Italian manager is the second head coach to register 100 wins in the Champions League. Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson was the first manager to secure 100 wins in the European tournament.

Haaland already ahead of Crespo & Van Persie

On a night when Messi scripted Champions League history, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland surpassed some of the finest goalscorers in the biggest European tournament at the club level. The Man City forward netted the winning goal against his former club Borussia Dortmund at Etihad. Scoring his 26th goal in his 22nd Champions League appearance, Haaland has upstaged Robin van Persie and Hernán Crespo in the list of all-time leading goal scorers. Persie and Crespo finished their Champions League careers with 25 goals each.

Juventus script unwanted record

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Benfica in the Champions League on Thursday. Serie A giants Juventus scripted a dubious record by losing back-to-back games for the first time in a European Cup or Champions League campaign. While PSG and Benfica are level on six points, the Serie A club is placed third in Group H after extending their losing run to two games.

