Liverpool favourites but Leipzig lifted by winning run - Nagelsmann
Liverpool might be slight favourites in their Champions league last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig in Budapest but the Germans are boosted by a four-match winning run, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday.
The German side, last year's Champions League semi-finalists, have only conceded one goal in their last three league matches and one German Cup game and are second in the Bundesliga with the best defensive record.
"We are in a good flow. We have won the last four matches while Liverpool have not won five out of their last seven," Nagelsmann told a news conference ahead of their departure for Budapest.
The game on Tuesday was moved to Hungary from Leipzig due to travel restrictions between Germany and Britain because of COVID-19.
"They are the slight favourites based on their international experience but we have shown that we can hold our own against such teams, both last year and this season with a very tough group stage," Nagelsmann said. "We have clearly developed as a team."
Liverpool, Champions League winners two seasons ago and last year's Premier League champions, are far from their best, having just lost three league games in a row for the first time since 2014.
Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, after their loss to Leicester City on Saturday.
"A lot depends on the form of the day," Nagelsmann said. "We know that Liverpool still are a very good team with world-class players. It is always difficult to defend against them."
"The results in the Premier League don't count in the Champions League. They have written off the league title and will be 100% focused for game tomorrow."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More trouble for suspended East Bengal coach Fowler, show-caused again by AIFF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool favourites but Leipzig lifted by winning run - Nagelsmann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leeds starting to feel like home for Marcelo Bielsa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lukaku scores 300th goal as Inter beat Lazio 3-1 to go top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aubameyang nets hat-trick as Arsenal beat Leeds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid ease to victory over lacklustre Valencia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frankfurt stretches unbeaten run with 2-0 win over Cologne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sluggish Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma beats Udinese to move into 3rd ahead of Inter vs. Lazio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa has 'keeper Martinez to thank at Brighton in 0-0 draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi nets 2 in record-tying 505th Liga match, Atlético win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Impassioned Gattuso hails spirit of players after Juve win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gundogan scores twice again as Man City beats Tottenham 3-0
- The in-form Germany midfielder, fresh from being named as the best league player for January, took his goal tally for the season to 13 by adding to Rodri’s 23rd-minute penalty at Etihad Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burnley end winless streak with easy victory at Palace
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez netted inside 10 minutes at Selhurst Park and Matt Lowton added a brilliant third two minutes after the break to end a four-match winless run for Sean Dyche’s team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Late Haaland goal rescues point for Dortmund against Hoffenheim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox