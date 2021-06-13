Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UEFA Euro 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia: Full squads of both teams
UEFA Euro 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia: Full squads of both teams

Austria will take on North Macedonia in their Group C match of the EUFA Euro 2020. Both teams would look to begin their campaign on a winning note.
By hindustantimes.com
JUN 13, 2021
North Macedonia's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski (R) catches the ball during a training session at the Steaua stadium in Bucharest(AP)

Austria will take the field against debutant North Macedonia in their Group C opener at the Euro 2020 in Bucharest on Sunday. Both sides are known to each other as they had locked horns twice during the Euro Qualification campaigns. While the Austrians are the favourites in tonight’s clash and are coming into the contest after playing a draw against Slovakia last weekend. North Macedonia, on the other hand, are underdogs but they are capable of pulling a few upsets. During their World Cup qualifier match earlier this year, they had stunned Germany and would look to start strong against Austria after two defeats in the qualifiers.

Here is the full squad for Austria vs North Macedonia match at Euro 2020:

Austria:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford), Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Dragovic (Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen), Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt), Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt), Konrad Laimer (Leipzig), Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Luzern), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schöpf (Schalke)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)

ALSO READ | Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch on TV and online

North Macedonia:

Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano), Damjan Sikovski (Doxa), Risto Jankov (Rabotnicki)

Defenders: Stefan Ristovksi (Dinamo), Darko Velkovski (Rijeka), Visar Musliu (Fehervar), Gjanni Alioski (Leeds United), Egzon Bejtulai (Shkendija), Kire Ristevski (Ujpest), Gjoko Zajkov (Charleroi)

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi (Dinamo), Boban Nikolov (Lecce), Enis Bardhi (Levante), Elif Elmas (Napoli), Stefan Spirovski (Larnaca), Tihomir Kostadinov (Ruzomberok), Ferhan Hasani (Partizani), Daniel Avramovski (Kayserispor), Marijan Radeski (Akademija Pandev)

Forwards: Goran Pandev (Genoa), Aleks Trajkovski (Mallorca), Ivan Trickovski (Larnaca), Vlatko Stojanovksi (Chambly), Darko Churlinov (Stuttgart), Milan Ristovski (Spartak Trnava), Krste Velkoski (Sarajevo)

