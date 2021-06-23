UEFA Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary: After losing their opening encounter against France, Germany bounced back with a stunning 4-2 win against Portugal. They are currently second in the points table with 3 points. On the other hand, Hungary are last with one point from two games. Anything is possible in this group. Who will go through? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is the full squad of Germany vs Hungary for Euro 2020:

GERMANY:

﻿Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Kevin Volland, Timo Werner.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

HUNGARY: