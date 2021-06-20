UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights Switzerland vs Turkey: Shaqiri brace, Seferovic take Switzerland to 3-1 win over Turkey
Switzerland vs Turkey Highlights Euro 2020: Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the 6th and 26th minute respectively to keep Switzerland 2-0 ahead of Turkey at halftime. Mert Muldur and Turkey registered multiple shots on target but were continuously denied by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Irfan Kahveci score for Turkey while Shaqiri added a second to take the Swiss side to a 3-1 win. Wales, despite losing to Italy, finish second in the group. Turkey's tournament is over and the Swiss team will now hope to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:32 PM
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:24 PM
FULL-TIME: SWITZERLAND WINS 3-1
FULL-TIME! PEEP! PEEP! PEEP! It's all over in Baku and Switzerland take home a 3-1 victory. Wales, despite losing to Italy, finish second in the group. Turkey's tournament is over and the Swiss team will now hope to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:19 PM
Final Swiss sub
90+2' Widmer replaced by Mbabu
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:19 PM
3 MINUTES ADDED ON
90+1' Three minutes of added time.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:13 PM
UEFA Euro 2020
86' SWITZERLAND SUBS: Benito and Mehmedi replace Embolo and Zuber.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:11 PM
TURKEY SUBS
80' Turkey Subs: Under and Kahveci are replaced by Karaman and Kokcu.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:06 PM
POST!
77' XHAKA HITS THE POST FROM THE FREEKICK. First Soyuncu receives a yellow card for a tactical foul outside the box. Then skipper Xhaka goes for power to his right and hits the post. He then appeals for a penalty but referee said Yilmaz was all right there.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 11:04 PM
Shaqiri off
75' SUB Shaqiri is replaced by Vargas for Switzerland.
Mario Gavranovic replaces Haris Seferovic
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:59 PM
GOOOALL!! 3-1
68' GOOOOALLLL!! SHAQIRI SCORES HIS SECOND TO RESTORE A 2-GOAL ADVANTAGE FOR SWITZERLAND. Get on the end of a low cross from the left with a first-time hit that finds the roof of the net
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:51 PM
2-1 TO TURKEY
62' GOOALLLLLL!! WOW, THAT IS A TOP-CLASS GOAL. THIS GOAL GIVES THIS GAME A LIFT. GAME ON. Kahveci, after skipping past his defender at the edge of the box on the right, dips the ball over the keeper and into the net. Wow, what a peach of a goal.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:50 PM
ITALY VS WALES
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:44 PM
OVER!
54' UNDER GOES OVER! Cengiz Under rifles the ball into the stands from far out
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:41 PM
Switzerland vs Turkey
50' SAVE!!! CAKIR MAKES A CRACKING SAVE! Embolo finds space on the right and lets it rip off his right boot only to force a sharp save from Cakir
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:38 PM
SAVE
48' SAVE! A poor decision in the end, you'd have to say. Seferovic slips the ball to Zuber, who could have take it to his right foot and squared it but instead, decides to go for the far post and Cakir makes a comfortable save
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:19 PM
HALFTIME IN BAKU
HALF-TIME! Shaqiri, Seferovic keep Switzerland 2-0 ahead of Turkey at Halftime
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:16 PM
WHAT A RUN!
43' WHAT A RUN FROM MULDUR! First, Soyuncu makes a great block in his are before Muldur darts past the midfield and the defence before taking a crack at goal from the left of the box. He goes for the near post but it is saved by sommer. The corner is then headed over by
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:10 PM
Switzerland vs Turkey
38' WIDE FROM THE SWISS NO.7. Switzerland attack through the left and the cross rolls to Embolo on the right, whose shot towards the far post shoots wide
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:08 PM
OVER
36' BLAZED OVER! Yilmaz looks to combine with Under but the ball is blocked and it rolls to Celik, who lets it fly from right of the box. The ball flies over the bar
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:05 PM
UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland vs Turkey
33' SOMMER WITH ANOTHER STUNNING SAVE. He's in fine form today as he, once again, makes a full-stretch dive to his right to deny Muldur
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:02 PM
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020
29' NEARLY MAKES IT 3-0, DOES SHAQIRI... Seferovic sets up Shaqiri with a through ball down the centre, who bursts forward and easily beats his defenders. Cakir charges off his line and manages to deflect the ball for a corner off his slide after Shaqiri's shot.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 10:00 PM
SHAQIRI SCOREESS, SWITZERLAND LEAD 2-0
26' GOOOOALLL!! IT'S THE RIGHT FOOT OF SHAQIRI THAT DOUBLES THE LEAD. Switzerland gifted possession near the area and Shaqiri makes them pay by bending the ball off his right foot past Cakir.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:55 PM
WIDE
23' WIDE FROM TUFAN! From outside the box, he rifles the ball goalwards. However, he fails to trouble Sommer by drifting the ball wide
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:54 PM
Switzerland vs Turkey
20' WIDE! Akanji sets up Zuber, who turns and takes a shot at goal. But the ball drifts wide.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:50 PM
CHANCE
18' TOO STRONG! Embolo looks to play through to Zuber, but the ball is too strong
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:48 PM
SAVE
15' SAVE! Muldur gets the ball on the far side on the left and has a crack at goal. Once again, the ball is at a comfortable height for Sommer, who makes a good save by parrying the ball to safety
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:42 PM
CORNER FOR SUI
8' CORNER FOR SUI afterAkanji clips the ball up to Widmer. Nothing comes off it
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:38 PM
Seferovic SCORS. SUI LEAD 1-0
6' GOOOALLLL! SWITZERLAND, AGAINST THE RUN OF PLAY, SCORE. Demiral, the man who was guilty of not dealing with a bouncing ball at the edge of the box. Then, Turkey regain possession and switch flanks. Eventually, Seferovic, from outside the box, rifles the ball into the bottom right corner.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:36 PM
SAVE
4' SAVE Turkey mean business from the get-go! Ayhan goes for goal froM, 25 yards out and forces a full-length dive from Sommer.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:34 PM
CORNER
2' CORNER! Yilmaz wins a corner for Turkey. He's fed from the left near the box, he tees up and goes for goal. But the ball deflects off Akanji for a corner. Nothing comes off it.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:33 PM
Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020
2' Switzerland in all red, Turkey in all white.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:31 PM
KICK-OFF!
KICK-OFF! Switzerland get the game underway in Baku
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:24 PM
TIME TO GET GOING
The men of the moment are out on the pitch. Out come the referees followed by the two teams.
National anthems now
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:17 PM
UEFA Euro 2020
OPTA STAT: Turkey have won each of their last two encounters with Switzerland, with both victories seeing the Swiss open the scoring. The Turks have never won three in a row against the Helvetic nation.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:13 PM
What's at stake here?
Switzerland's tournament will be over if they lose to Turkey. They can secure a top-2 finish if Wales lose and they win. The two teams would be level on points and will then be separated on goal difference.
Turkey have no chance of finishing in the top two, but they must beat Switzerland to finish third in the group.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:10 PM
Head-to-head
TURKEY 1-0 SWITZERLAND
This will be the second meeting between Switzerland and Turkey at a major tournament. Their first encounter was in the group phase of Euro 2008 - the Swiss, as co-hosts, lost 2-1 to the Turks.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:02 PM
Switzerland Playing XI:
Playing XI: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Embolo, Seferovic, Shaqiri.
Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Mbabu, Benito, Schar, Comert, Zakaria, Vargas, Sow, Fassnacht, Mehmedi, Gavranovic.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 09:01 PM
Turkey playing XI
Playing XI: Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Muldur, Tufan, Under, Calhanoglu, Kahveci, Ayhan, Yilmaz.
Subs: Gunok, Bayindir, Kabak, Yilmaz, Yokuslu, Tokoz, Yazici, Antalyali, Kokcu, Karaman, Unal, Dervisoglu.
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 06:38 PM
Switzerland vs Turkey: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2020 Group A clash between Switzerland and Turkey. Both teams face an uphill task of qualifying for Round of 16 as their residual chances depend on this result. While they are unlikely to finish in top 2, considering as things stand, but they still have a shot at securing a high third-placed finish, which could still get them across. Stay tuned to find out if they do.