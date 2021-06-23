Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France: Full squads of both teams
France players during training(AP)
France players during training(AP)
football

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France: Full squads of both teams

  • UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France: Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams for Euro 2020 match between Portugal vs France.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:55 PM IST

Euro 2020, Portugal vs France: Current Group F table-toppers France will take third-placed Portugal in their final Euro 2020 group stage fixture. France, after a win and a draw each, have four points, while Portugal have three points after a loss and a victory each. The winner of this group will seal a place in the next round. Who will it be? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is the full squad of Portugal vs France for Euro 2020:

PORTUGAL:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

FRANCE:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.