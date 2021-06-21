UEFA Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark: It's the final matchday of Euro 2020 Group B fixtures and both the matches will be played simultaneously. Russia will take on Denmark in Copenhagen and would look to seal their round of 16 berth. Denmark, currently winless and pointless, still have an outside chance but need a lot of results to fall their favour. (FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGE)

Here is the full squad of Russia vs Denmark for Euro 2020:

RUSSIA

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin

Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind.