UEFA Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020, Russia vs Denmark: It's the final matchday of Euro 2020 Group B fixtures and both the matches will be played simultaneously. Russia will take on Denmark in Copenhagen and would look to seal their round of 16 berth. Denmark, currently winless and pointless, still have an outside chance but need a lot of results to fall their favour. (FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGE)
Here is the full squad of Russia vs Denmark for Euro 2020:
RUSSIA
Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin
Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov
Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin
Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny.
DENMARK
Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel
Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard
Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass
Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind.
