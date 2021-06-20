UEFA Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Turkey: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Turkey: Switzerland and Turkey have their work cut out for the final round of Group A fixtures at Euro 2020. Both teams head into the contest on the back of defeats and while Switzerland has one point in the kitty, Turkey is yet to get off the mark. The Swiss team drew 1-1 with Wales but lost 3-0 to Italy. On the other hand, Turkey lost 3-0 and 2-0 to Italy and Wales, respectively. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is the full squad of Switzerland vs Turkey for Euro 2020:

SWITZERLAND:

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber.

WALES:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok

Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yılmaz

Midfielders: Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu

Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal,Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz.