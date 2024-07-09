Euro Cup 2024, Spain vs France Live Score: Spotlight on Yamal and Mbappe as Spain star favourites in semi-final

UEFA Euro Cup 2024 Semi Final, Spain vs France Live Score: We are at the business end of the Euro 2024 now as two of the favourites - Spain and France, will clash in the semi-final to stake a place in the final. Spain have been the best team in the tournament, as they are on an unbeaten streak and won all of their matches thus far. In their last match, Spain knocked out hosts Germany in the quarterfinal. They have a young squad with a 16-year-old star, Lamine Yamal, running the show from them with three assists so far....Read More

Meanwhile, France have missed the spark of their main man Kylian Mbappe, who has failed to score a goal from open play thus far in the tournament. Antoine Griezmann is another star player from France who has failed to make an impact in the tournament.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said on Monday that his side will stay true to their identity which is playing entertaining football in their Euro 2024 semi-final against France.

On the other hand, Didier Deschamps' side has failed to impress with their style of play as they have reached the last four without scoring a goal in open play.

Deschamps made it clear Mbappe will be playing in the match at the Munich Football Arena, despite coming off with fatigue in their quarter-final win over Portugal last Friday and also suffering a painful blow to his face in the game.

Mbappe’s broken nose, suffered at the start of Euro 2024, means he has to wear a mask but even with the protection he looked to struggle after a painful blow from a ball to the side of his face against Portugal, was not involved as much as he had been before and played without his usual confident swagger.

"He came off after 110 minutes, when it had already proven a tough game for him. There was no point in him staying on the pitch feeling tired,” Deschamps explained at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

Spain, who are in imperious form with five straight wins so far at Euro 2024, will be missing several key players in Munich.

Midfielder Pedri is out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury in a nasty clash with Germany midfielder Toni Kroos in their dramatic win on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Merino's header in the 119th minute gave Spain a 2-1 win in a nerve-racking encounter that ended with 16 bookings including a yellow card for centre back Robin Le Normand and a red for fullback Dani Carvajal, meaning both are suspended for Tuesday's game.

Real Madrid defender Nacho will play centre back alongside Aymeric Laporte and 38 year-old full back Jesus Navas, the last player of Spain's golden generation who won the 2010 World Cup and back to back Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.