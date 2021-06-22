Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colours
football

UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colours

The governing body says it understands the intention behind the proposal but it “must decline this request” because of its political context.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:33 PM IST
UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colours(REUTERS)

UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colours for Germany’s final group game against Hungary at the European Championship.

The governing body says it understands the intention behind the proposal but it “must decline this request” because of its political context.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application on behalf of the council made clear that it was to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law has been denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.

UEFA says it believes “that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others” and that it has proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with the rainbow colours on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
