Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Umtiti takes salary cut, allows Barcelona to register Torres
football

Umtiti takes salary cut, allows Barcelona to register Torres

Torres was presented last week but hadn't been added to the squad because Barcelona couldn't make room for him without breaching the Spanish league's strict financial fair play rules.
Umtiti takes salary cut, allows Barcelona to register Torres
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 10:48 PM IST
AP | , Barcelona

Barcelona will register new signing Ferran Torres after defender Samuel Umtiti agreed to take a salary cut, the club said Monday.

spor

The Catalan club said it reached a deal with Umtiti to extend his contract until 2026, reducing part of the salary the French defender was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

“Through this contract extension, Barcelona will be able to increase its financial fair play' quota and thus register Torres with the Spanish league,” the club said.

Barcelona paid an initial fee of 55 million euros ($62 million) to sign Torres from Manchester City. The 21-year-old Spain forward signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club with a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Team captains Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto had all taken salary cuts last year to help the financially troubled club. Lionel Messi had agreed to a 50% salary reduction but it wasn't enough for the club to be able to keep him, leading to his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Barcelona wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for his willingness and the affection that he has demonstrated towards the club,” Barcelona said.

RELATED STORIES

Torres hasn't played since October because of a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain.

He was among the Barcelona players who tested positive for the coronavirus recently and will not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan club plays Real Madrid in the semifinals Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samuel umtiti barcelona
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP