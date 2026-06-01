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Undav eases Germany past Finland in World Cup tune-up

Undav eases Germany past Finland in World Cup tune-up

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 02:24 am IST
AFP |
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Deniz Undav scored twice and set up another as Germany cruised to a 4-0 win over Finland in Mainz in their final home warm-up before the World Cup.

Undav eases Germany past Finland in World Cup tune-up

Handed a rare start with Champions League finalist Kai Havertz yet to join the set-up, Undav terrorised the outclassed Finns alongside 18-year-old Lennart Karl on his Germany debut.

Undav was subbed out with injury just after scoring in one possible setback on an otherwise comfortable night for the Germans.

Jamal Musiala, playing his first Germany match since March 2025 after missing much of the season with a broken leg, scored on his return, while Florian Wirtz also got on the scoresheet.

Finland, ranked 73rd in the world, were little match for the four-time World Cup winners, who have one final friendly before the tournament remaining.

The Germans play World Cup co-hosts the United States in Chicago on Saturday, before opening their campaign against Curacao on June 14.

Early in the second-half, Undav pounced on a poor Ville Koski pass and cut square for Wirtz to tap home.

Just before the hour mark, Undav was in the thick of things again when he burst onto a Karl pass and cooly slotted home, but was subbed out with injury immediately after.

Playing his first Germany match for 434 days, Musiala added gloss to the victory when he blasted in from just inside the box with 63 minutes gone.

dwi/iwd

COACH

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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