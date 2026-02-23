Undav snatches Stuttgart point at lowly Heidenheim

Deniz Undav scored with two minutes remaining to grab Stuttgart a 3-3 draw at last-placed Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Heidenheim were leading 3-2 and on track for a vital win but Undav blasted home while unmarked in the box.

The point leaves Stuttgart fourth, two points ahead of RB Leipzig while Heidenheim remain stranded six points from safety at the bottom of the table.

Stuttgart looked leggy after their 4-1 Europa League win at Celtic on Thursday but Heidenheim gifted them the opener, passing straight to Chris Fuehrich to cut home with five minutes gone.

Eren Dinkci pulled one back for the hosts with 20 minutes played.

Ermedin Demirovic looked to have Stuttgart back in front when he scored but VAR found a foul on Dinkci at the other end of the pitch, handing Heidenheim a penalty which Arijon Ibrahimovic converted.

Stuttgart were level at half-time when Maximilian Mittelstaedt converted a penalty of his own.

Midway through the second-half, Demirovic scored again but his goal was rubbed out for a narrow offside.

Heidenheim's Sirlord Conteh tapped in a rebound with 82 minutes gone but Undav had the final say, scoring late to grab Stuttgart a share of the spoils.

Earlier on Sunday, goals from Matthias Ginter and Igor Matanovic took Freiburg to a 2-1 home win over an out-of-sorts Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Former Gladbach defender Ginter scored from a corner before half-time and Matanovic tapped in a rebound midway through the second period, with Haris Tabakovic grabbing a late consolation for the visitors.

The victory takes Freiburg past Eintracht Frankfurt into seventh but the Black Forest club, through to the last 16 of the Europa League, remain six points behind the guaranteed European places.

St Pauli's 2-1 win over Werder Bremen means free-falling Gladbach are now just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Pauli's win, thanks to goals from Hauke Wahl and Joel Chima Fujita, helped them leapfrog Bremen out of the automatic relegation spots.

Bremen are now winless in 13 matches, a club record.

Captain Marco Friedl, who has been at the club since 2018, told DAZN: "It hurts extremely badly. We need a breakthrough, something we should have managed weeks ago."

