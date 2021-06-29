Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 to set up Colombia Copa America date
football

Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 to set up Colombia Copa America date

Despite the narrow scoreline it was a dominant performance from Uruguay, who had the vast majority of chances but struggled to break down Paraguay's stubborn defence.
Reuters | , Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Uruguay's Edison Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates(REUTERS)

An Edinson Cavani penalty sealed an easy 1-0 win for Uruguay against neighbours Paraguay at the Copa America on Monday, setting up a quarter-final tie against Colombia.

Uruguay were also lacking a bit of quality in front of goal and had to rely on Cavani's 21st minute spot kick for the win.

The best early chances fell to Giorgian de Arrascaeta, before Nahitan Nández was bundled over in the box for an 18th-minute penalty, dispatched by Cavani.

The Manchester United striker made way for Luis Suarez in the 68th minute, but the Atlético Madrid forward was also frustrated in front of goal.

With a narrow lead, Uruguay conceded a late free-kick near their goal that gave Paraguay hope of a late draw but the effort came to nothing.

Group A winners Argentina, who beat Bolivia 4-1, will face Ecuador in the last eight, while host nation Brazil will take on Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Paraguay play Peru the same day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
edinson cavani copa america
IND USA
