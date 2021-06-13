Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uruguay's Sebastian Abreu retires after representing 31 clubs

Nicknamed 'Loco', Abreu represented Uruguay in two World Cups and helped them win the 2011 Copa America title before playing his last international game the following year.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Former Uruguay international striker Sebastian Abreu has retired from the game at the age of 44, having represented 31 different clubs since making his senior debut in 1994-95.

A journeyman at club level, he joined Uruguayan side Sud America in March - his 31st team - and played his last match in Friday's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in the country's Primera Division.

"The curtain comes down after 26 years," Abreu was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I decided with conviction, understanding it's the right moment, being active, playing in the first division. I think that's the way, the team is well, it's the right time."

Abreu has played club soccer in 11 countries - Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Greece, Paraguay, Ecuador, Chile and El Salvador.

He has held the Guinness world record for most professional teams played for since 2017 when he joined Chile's Audax Italiano - his 26th club.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
