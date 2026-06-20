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USA beat Australia to qualify for FIFA World Cup knockouts, Scotland stumble against Morocco

The United States powered into the last 32 of the World Cup on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Australia.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 06:10 am IST
AFP |
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The United States powered into the last 32 of the World Cup on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Australia as Scotland's hopes of advancing suffered a blow with defeat to Morocco.

The United States powered into the last 32 of the World Cup(Getty Images via AFP)

A day after Mexico sealed their place in the knockout rounds, the USA emulated their fellow World Cup co-hosts with a clinical Group D win over Australia in Seattle.

A Cameron Burgess own goal in the 11th minute and a headed effort from Alex Freeman two minutes before half-time sealed a comfortable win for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who have advanced to the second phase of the tournament with a game to spare.

After an unconvincing build-up, the Americans have made a dream start to the tournament with Friday's victory following a stylish 4-1 demolition of Paraguay in their opening game last week.

The co-hosts could even clinch first place in Group D later on Friday if Turkey lose or draw against Paraguay in the late match.

Ismael Saibari scored the games's only goal, lashing home a thunderous angled strike in the second minute to leave the Scots reeling.

Scotland, who defeated Haiti in their opening match, pressed hard for an equaliser and spent most of the final 20 minutes of the game camped in Morocco's half.

But despite the relentless pressure, Morocco held firm to secure a win which leaves them top of the group with four points from two games.

With a final group game against minnows Haiti to come, 2022 semi-finalists Morocco are firmly on course to reach the knockout rounds.

Brazil, who play Haiti in Philadelphia later Friday, are Morocco's main rivals for top spot in Group C.

Scotland, who have three points, may well need to take at least a point from their last group game against Brazil in Miami on June 24 to have a chance of progressing to the last 32.

Morocco's preparations for Friday's game were overshadowed by the confirmation from a French appeals court that their captain Achraf Hakimi will face trial for the alleged rape of a woman in 2023.

Iranian complaints

Off the field, a leading Iranian football official said on Friday that Iran's treatment at the World Cup in North America was a "dark point" in the history of the competition.

Hedayat Mombeyni, the secretary general of the Iranian football federation, was speaking to reporters the day after his organization said it would lodge a complaint with FIFA, claiming the team was being subjected to travel restrictions that were jeopardizing its performance.

Iran wanted to fly from their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to Los Angeles two days before their next match, against Belgium on Sunday.

But the Iranian federation said its request was turned down.

The US administration has pushed back against the Iranian demands.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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