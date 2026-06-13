USA strike four goals in FIFA World Cup match for first time; hammer Paraguay 4-1 in front of Leonardo DiCaprio, Beckham

The United States got off to a perfect start in the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating Paraguay 4-1 in Group D. It was the first time the US scored four goals in a World Cup match. The co-hosts of the tournament put on quite a show at the Los Angeles Stadium, and their brilliance was seen first-hand by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Paris Hilton, Owen Wilson and others. The biggest star of the night was Folarin Balogun, who struck twice in the first half. Paraguay's performance was listless to say the least, and they had no answers to the USA's counterattacks, one after another.

Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The USA took the lead in the seventh minute of the game after an own goal from Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla. Balogun then struck twice within 15 minutes in the first half, and by the time the halftime whistle blew, the US had already taken a 3-0 lead.

Also Read: USA vs Paraguay Highlights, FIFA World Cup: Folarin Balogun shines as USA defeat Paraguay in Los Angeles

Paraguay was able to peg one goal back in the second half as Mauricio launched a thunderous strike. But the job had already been done by the US by then. Then, in the dying minutes of the game, substitute Gio Reyna added a late fourth to cap a dream start for coach Mauricio Pochettino's side.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The result is a positive outcome for the US, which entered the tournament with many uncertainties following a series of defeats in pre-World Cup friendlies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The result is a positive outcome for the US, which entered the tournament with many uncertainties following a series of defeats in pre-World Cup friendlies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Amazing result," US captain Tim Ream said. “Obviously, it's exactly the way we wanted to start the tournament. There's not a whole lot of words to describe the feeling,” he added after the win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Amazing result," US captain Tim Ream said. “Obviously, it's exactly the way we wanted to start the tournament. There's not a whole lot of words to describe the feeling,” he added after the win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You want to start the tournament off on a good foot, scoring four goals, getting three points, it sets you up for the rest of the group stage, for sure,” he said further. Star-studded affair {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You want to start the tournament off on a good foot, scoring four goals, getting three points, it sets you up for the rest of the group stage, for sure,” he said further. Star-studded affair {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pop star Katy Perry got the proceedings underway on Saturday with an exceptional performance just before the kickoff. More than 70,000 people attended the opening Group D match in Los Angeles.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro also admitted his team had been second best in every department.

"We knew it was going to be difficult and that if we weren't ready defensively, it could be painful," Alfaro said. “They dominated tactically, technically, and physically as well,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Canada grabbed a point after playing out a draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. With this result, Canada earned their first-ever point in the World Cup. Cyle Larin scored for Canada, helping the side to a 1-1 draw.

"It was special for me. I was ready to come and help the team. I thought the goals would come. I score when Canada needs me, and always have done," Larin said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Canadian film stars Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers were also in attendance to watch the first-ever World Cup match on Canadian soil.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON