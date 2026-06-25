Vinicius Jr writes his name into Brazil folklore with historic World Cup record, joins likes of Ronaldo and Rivaldo

Vinicius Jr continued his outstanding FIFA World Cup campaign with a brace as Brazil eased to a 3-0 victory over Scotland, sealing their place in the Round of 32. The winger struck early in the seventh minute before adding a second just before halftime, taking his tally to four goals in the tournament. The Real Madrid star has now found the net in each of Brazil’s three group-stage matches, underlining his importance to the team’s attack. His four goals place him level with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts, with only Lionel Messi ahead of him.

Vinicius Jr scripts history with a brace against Scotland. (Getty Images via AFP)

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In the process, Vinicius etched his name into Brazilian football history. The 26-year-old became the first Brazilian player to score in all three men’s World Cup group-stage matches since Rivaldo and Ronaldo achieved the feat during Brazil’s triumphant 2002 campaign.

His achievement places him alongside some of the greatest names ever to wear the famous yellow shirt. Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Romario and Jairzinho are among the select few Brazilians to have scored in every group-stage game at a World Cup, and Vinicius has now joined that distinguished company with another influential display on football’s biggest stage.

Reflecting on his journey back to the World Cup spotlight, Vinicius said he never lost faith in his ability to deliver for Brazil despite facing criticism and difficult moments.

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{{^usCountry}} “Faith that I was going to improve, for the talent that I have … I was sure that at the right moment I would shine again with the Brazilian team shirt. Nothing is better than going back to the World Cup, to the place where I always dreamed of being,” Vinicius said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Faith that I was going to improve, for the talent that I have … I was sure that at the right moment I would shine again with the Brazilian team shirt. Nothing is better than going back to the World Cup, to the place where I always dreamed of being,” Vinicius said. {{/usCountry}}

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Vinicius admitted that his recent success with Brazil has brought him relief, after periods when he felt unable to showcase his true ability on the international stage.

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“To be able to represent my family, to be able to represent a country as important as Brazil, I believe that there is nothing better. There were always times when I couldn’t show my football,” Vinícius said. “It brings a certain relief," he added.

Neymar returns for Brazil

Brazil's win also saw coach Carlo Ancelotti give veteran striker Neymar his first appearance of the tournament, the Selecao's all-time leading scorer coming on as a second-half substitute.

"We played as a collective and that's a good thing," a satisfied Ancelotti said afterwards. "There are many positive things, such as Neymar's appearance, which can help us."