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Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid agree on contract extension to 2032

Brazil star Vinícius Júnior has agreed to a contract extension with Real Madrid.

Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 06:42:16 IST
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Brazil star Vinícius Júnior has agreed to a contract extension with Real Madrid to remain at the Spanish powerhouse through June 2032, the club announced Thursday.

Brazil star Vinícius Júnior has agreed to a contract extension with Real Madrid (AFP)
Brazil star Vinícius Júnior has agreed to a contract extension with Real Madrid (AFP)

The 26-year-old winger had entered the final year of his contract and reportedly had drawn interest from Premier League champion Arsenal.

Vinícius has scored 128 goals in 375 matches since joining Madrid at age 18 and has helped the club win 14 titles, including La Liga three times and the Champions League twice.

“Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history,” the club said in its announcement.

Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Vinícius wrote on Instagram: “Eight years at the Bernabeu are too few ... 6 more years, and forever!”

Los Blancos enter the 2026-27 season with a new coach — José Mourinho, for a second stint — and renewed expectations among fans.

Madrid hasn’t won a major title in two years with superstar striker Kylian Mbappé onboard. The club went through two coaches in Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa last season.

Earlier Thursday, Real Madrid reached a deal with Leipzig for the transfer of young Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old forward joined on a seven-year contract.

 
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