Vozinha, in tears after Cape Verde's historic result, reveals US visa problems kept his mother from watching him

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was at his best in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Spain on Monday. The 40-year-old, who became the second-oldest goalkeeper to make his World Cup debut, pulled off a sensational seven saves to keep the 2006 champions at bay. After Cape Verde walked away with a sensational goalless draw, the senior statesman broke down and was in tears. At that time, it seemed that Vozinha was overwhelmed by the enormity of the feat his team had achieved.

Cape Verde's Vozinha celebrates after the match against Spain. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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However, speaking after the game, Vozinha revealed that the US visa issues prevented his mother from watching him in person. He also stated that other family members weren't able to travel to the United States for the tournament.

Vozinha said that he broke down because he wanted his family to experience the greatest moment of his life, but it wasn't meant to be.

Also Read: From 50K to 4.4 million: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s popularity soars after FIFA World Cup heroics against Spain

“I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. My mum couldn't be here either due to a visa issue, and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time,” Vozinha told reporters, as quoted by The Athletic.

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{{^usCountry}} “I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy. I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy. I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup has been marred by the US visa issues. The US, which is co-hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, is facing the wrath over visa processing delays, travel restrictions and entry problems. As per several reports, members of the Iranian football federation were denied entry to the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup has been marred by the US visa issues. The US, which is co-hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, is facing the wrath over visa processing delays, travel restrictions and entry problems. As per several reports, members of the Iranian football federation were denied entry to the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Somali FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was also denied entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa.

FIFA's response

As the controversy continues to rage, FIFA, the global body, said it doesn't involve the visa-issuing policy, and the entire call lies with the host country.

“We don't control everything. Maybe it's good to just chill, relax," FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway last week in Mexico with Mexico's opening match against South Africa.

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