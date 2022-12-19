Watch: Argentina GK Emiliano Martinez's colossal last-minute wonder save that forced penalty shootout in FIFA WC Final

Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup title on Sunday after the side defeated France 4-2 (3-3) in a dramatic final at the Lusail Stadium. The result meant Lionel Messi's long wait to win the coveted trophy ended in Qatar, with the Argentina captain playing a colossal role in the side's victory. Messi scored two goals and calmly slotted the penalty in the shootout after the first 120 minutes saw a see-saw of emotions, with France successfully chasing down Argentina's lead twice.

Kylian Mbappe drew France level on two occasions; first from 0-2 down in 80 and 81st minute, and then in extra time, minutes after Messi had given Argentina the lead. In the end, Argentina prevailed as their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stood tall to deny Kingsley Coman, while Aurelien Tchouameni shot wide off the left post; Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty for Argentina to seal the World Cup trophy for the side.

However, it might have not gone to penalties at all had Martinez not shown his exemplary goalkeeping effort right at the brink of injury time after the 120th minute of the match.

At 120'+3, France broke into a counter with Kolo Muani finding himself one-on-one with Emiliano Martinez; Otamendi had failed to cut out the throughball, but the keeper spread himself to smother the shot from the French forward for an incredible save, and eventually forcing a penalty shootout.

Watch:

Earlier, Kylian Mbappe put in a performance for the ages in the World Cup final against Argentina, but it proved bitter-sweet as he left the game heartbroken. Mbappe became the second player to score three times in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat twice.

Messi, meanwhile, joined Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared, in an exclusive club of the best football players of all time with a World Cup title to their name.

