Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo walks off to ‘Messi, Messi’ chants as Al Nassr crash to 0-3 defeat vs arch-rivals Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure in Saudi Arabia isn't really going smooth, with the Portuguese currently in the swansong chapter of his legendary career. The former Real Madrid star failed to register his name on the scoresheet on Friday as Al Nassr crashed to a humiliating 0-3 defeat against arch-rivals Al Hilal at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Fans jeered Cristiano Ronaldo with 'Messi, Messi' chants.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring for the league leaders in the 64th-minute, followed by a brace from star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (89', 90+2'). Al Hilal were also without Brazil star Neymar, but it didn't really matter as they extended their lead in the league table.

At the ongoing 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, Al Hilal are on top of the table with 41 points, ahead of Al Nassr (34) and Al Ahli Saudi (30). Ronaldo's impact in the match on Friday was perfectly summed-up when fans jeered at him after full-time with Lionel Messi chants. But the Manchester United legend laughed it off, and was seen sending kisses to the fans, while walking off to the dugout.

Here is the video:

Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia after the 2022 World Cup, in the winter transfer window, amid much pomp and fanfare. His contract was terminated with Manchester United after a controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. Ronaldo started off on a strong note, but soon his form waned off and Al Nassr fell from top spot in the Saudi Pro League, with Al Ittihad winning the title.

Although it looks like he won't win the league title this season too, his presence in the Saudi Pro League has seen a huge influx of football superstars including the likes of Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino. With Al Nassr, Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup, where he scored both goals in a 2-1 victory vs Al Hilal in the final. He finished the tournament as the top-scorer, with six goals.

