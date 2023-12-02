close_game
News / Sports / Football / France head coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery

France head coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery

AP |
Dec 02, 2023 10:41 AM IST

Didier Deschamps was operated on earlier this week after suffering back pain for several weeks. France will instead be represented by Guy Stephan.

France head coach Didier Deschamps won't attend Saturday’s draw for next year’s European Championship after undergoing surgery. The French federation said in a statement on Friday that Deschamps was operated on earlier this week after suffering back pain for several weeks. France will instead be represented by assistant coach Guy Stephan.

France's head coach Didier Deschamps attends a training session.(AFP)
France's head coach Didier Deschamps attends a training session.(AFP)

“It was not a light-hearted decision that I decided not to go to the draw,” Deschamps was quoted as saying in the statement.

"It’s always a pleasant moment, during which I really enjoy chatting with my counterparts. But wisdom dictated a few days’ rest."

Tournament host Germany and France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and England are in Pot 1 for the 24-team draw in Hamburg.

