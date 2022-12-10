Watch: Croatian player's son consoles teary-eyed Neymar after Brazil lose in World Cup quarters, video goes viral

Brazil were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after their 2-4 loss on penalties to Croatia in the quarterfinal on Friday. The scoreline ended on 0-0 after the completion of full 90 minutes and the match got extended to extra time. Brazil's Neymar drew first blood as he scored a goal in the 105+1' minute to give his team the lead. But Croatia's Bruno Petkovic equalised with a goal in the 117th minute and the match went into penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Brazil missed the first penalty but scored on the other two while Croatia got it three out of three. Leading 3-2 by penalties, Croatia nailed the fourth penalty kick too to make the lead 4-2. But Brazil's Marquinhos failed to score on the fourth penalty kick and Croatia won the match.

The match result was sheer disappointment for Neymar who had scored the first goal of the match and Brazil looked set to storm into the semi-final at that moment. He was in tears after losing the match and Croatian Ivan Perisic's son ran over to the field to console Neymar. It was a surreal moment in the match and it got viral on social media.

Neymar scored two goals for Brazil in the tournament, as it ended on a heart-breaking note for him.

Meanwhile, Croatia's unbeaten run in the tournament continued as they cruised into the semi-final. During their campaign in the group stage, Croatia drew 0-0 against Morocco, won 4-1 against Canada and drew 0-0 against Belgium and finished second on the points table in Group F. In the round of 16, they prevailed 3-1 over Japan on penalties after the score was tied at 1-1 and advanced into the quarter-final.

Croatia will now face off against Argentina in the semi-final on Wednesday, December 14.

