Watch: Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores first goal of FIFA World Cup 2022 against hosts Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium

Making headlines for all the right reasons at the grandest stage in world football on Sunday, Enner Valencia produced a goal-scoring masterclass in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Ecuador and hosts Qatar. Rewriting history in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Valencia scored two goals in the tournament opener between the two nations at the Al Bayt Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Valencia thought he had netted the all-important opener inside the first three minutes of the game. Valencia's bid to score the fastest opening goal in the history of the FIFA World Cup was thwarted by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as his early strike was ruled out following a lengthy goal check. However, Valencia made amends and eventually netted the opening goal for the South American nation in the 16th minute of the game.

ALSO READ: Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: QAT eye comeback in 2nd half after Valencia's brace gifts ECU 2-0 lead

Ecuador were awarded a spot kick after Valencia was shot down in the penalty area. Giving La Tri Los Amarillos (the Yellows) an early lead, Valencia was cool as a cucumber when he managed to send the goalkeeper the wrong way to get Ecuador off the mark at the FIFA World Cup 2022. By scoring the memorable opening goal for his side, Valencia also became the leading goal-scorer for Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup. The 33-year-old has scored 4 goals for the South American nation at the FIFA World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Valencia has managed to surpass Agustin Delgado, who netted 3 goals for Ecuador at the showpiece event. After becoming Ecuador's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, Valencia doubled his goal-tally before the end of the first half. The Fenerbahce SK star completed his brace in the 31st minute of the game. Valencia's brace sealed Qatar's 2-0 loss in front of 67,372 fans at the Al Bayt Stadium. Gustavo Alfaro's men will meet the Netherlands in their Group A match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON