Watch: Fan asks Thomas Muller 'will you come to Arsenal?'; Bayern legend's golden response leaves entire stand in splits

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has rejected any possibility of joining Arsenal as he shot down a hopeful Gunners' fan's question on the same. In a video that went viral on Thursday, the German star is asked by one of the Arsenal fans in the stands, “Muller, will you come to Arsenal?' to which he let out a smirk before replying, ”No no no no." It is worth noting that Bayern recently lost the services of their star striker Robert Lewandowski, who joined Spanish giants FC Barcelona last week.

Muller is currently with the Bayern Munich squad on the pre-season tour of United States. On Thursday, the club took part in its first warm-up game against MLS side DC United, beating them 6-2. The hilarious interaction between Muller and the Arsenal fan took place ahead of the game when the German attacker afforded time to sign some autographs for the fans.

Watch:

Muller has been one of the most successful attacking players for Bayern Munich and Germany. An 11-time Bundesliga champion, Muller scored 13 goals in 45 appearances for Bayern in the 2021/22 season as the side clinched the domestic title as well as the German Super Cup trophy.

Last year, Muller had signed a new deal with the German giants that extended his stay at Bayern until 2024. The German attacker has constantly been linked with a move to Premier League clubs; however, no substantial bid was ever made.

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, who had worked with Muller at Bayern, had revealed earlier that he tried to bring the German footballer to the Premier League club. "I tried to bring Muller to Manchester both in the 2014/2015 season and in the 2015/2016 season. In 2015 it would have been possible if his wife had been a little more open to a transfer abroad.

"At least that was the reason Thomas gave my assistant Marcel Bout, who had had all the conversations with him, why the transfer had been rejected," van Gaal had said.

