'When he didn't turn up, the only thing I asked Cristiano was...': Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on chat with Ronaldo

There has been significant speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo ever since it was reported in June that the Portuguese forward wants a move away from Manchester United. It has been reported that Ronaldo wants to play in the top-most tier of European football (the Champions League); Manchester United, however, failed to qualify for the competition as they finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

Since then, Ronaldo has been linked with a number of top European clubs including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and even Atletico Madrid, who are arch-rivals of Real, the club Ronaldo represented for nine seasons.

Ronaldo's United and Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes has now broken silence over the situation surrounding the striker's future at the club. While Bruno insisted he isn't aware about Ronaldo's whereabouts when it comes to his footballing future, the 37-year-old star has “some family problems” and needs to be given space.

“Obviously we have to respect the decision of everyone,” said Fernandes, as quoted by mirror.co.uk.

“I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, I don't know what he's going into his head, but we have to respect his space. From everything we know, he had some family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that's it," said the Manchester United midfielder further.

Fernandes also revealed the “only thing” he asked Ronaldo following his absence from pre-season training at Manchester United.

“Cristiano was our top scorer last season, he added goals to us, but obviously it's not on me, it's the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own choice.

“As I said, I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wants to leave, it’s all news, I didn't ask them that. The only thing I asked Cristiano, when he didn't turn up, was if everything was okay with the family, he told me what was going on, that's it and nothing more," Fernandes said.

