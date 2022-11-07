Watch: How Martinez’ secret trick helped Aston Villa score stunning free-kick vs Manchester United in Premier League

Aston Villa were in dominant form on Sunday, defeating Manchester United 3-1 in their Premier League fixture, at Villa Park. Leon Bailey (7'), Lucas Digne (11') and Jacob Ramsey (49') were the goalscorers for the hosts, meanwhile Ramsey also managed to concede an own goal in the 45th-minute. With fans and experts raving about Villa's win, special praise has also been sent to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, for his role in Villa's second goal.

The Argentine goalkeeper could be seen setting up his teammates within the United wall to block De Gea's vision, leading to Digne curling in a freekick from outside the opposition box. Here is the video:

After the match, Villa manager Unai Emery praised his side and also explained the victory.

"I think the players showed us they were hungry, they were feeling good emotions, thinking about our match today [in training] and they did a very good job. They played in their positions and I want them to feel good playing with their characteristics and skills. The shape for me is not so important, but we tried to use the spaces where Manchester United maybe let us do our job", he said.

"Here at home, the supporters help the team a lot and the energy was amazing. They transmit to us and the response is playing in good spaces, with a good rhythm. I think the players feel so good at home and I want to use this result [as momentum]", he further added.

