Watch: Lionel Messi almost hit by power cable during Argentina's open-top bus parade after FIFA World Cup win

A long wait for a FIFA World Cup title ended for Argentina and Lionel Messi, as the side lifted the trophy on Sunday, beating France in a dramatic final in Lusail. Messi scored twice and also calmly slotted the penalty in the shootout, as Argentina defeated the 2018 champions 4-2 (3-3). The Argentinian squad arrived home on Tuesday after the historic victory, and participated in the open-top bus parade to show its gratitude to the fans, who turned up in millions to cheer for their heroes.

However, Messi and four other Argentina players almost survived being knocked off by an overhead cable during the parade as they were sitting on the back of the bus. Messi, sat alongside Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, ducked just in time to avoid being hit by the cable as Rodrigo de Paul noticed the cable with barely a moment to spare.

Argentina's World Cup heroes were, however, forced to abandon the open-top bus parade in Bueno Aires as millions of ecstatic fans flooded onto the streets and brought the city to a standstill, with Lionel Messi and his team mates whisked into helicopters to complete the planned celebrations.

The players who were triumphant in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned because the route was completely blocked by the heaving crowd, estimated by local media at four million people.

With social media footage showing some fans trying to jump onto the team's bus when it passed under a bridge, the planned eight-hour journey was cut short due to security fears. The players were transferred from their parade bus and into helicopters.

The team had arrived in the early hours of Tuesday at Ezeiza airport. Despite it being around 3am local time, thousands were waiting with banners, flags and flares and howling with joy after Messi and his team mates ended the country's 36-year wait to win the World Cup.

