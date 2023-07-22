Watch: Messi's mind-boggling free-kick goal for Inter Miami leaves Beckham in tears, Serena Williams shellshocked

Lionel Messi gifted Inter Miami their greatest ever football night in the club's short history on Friday when he curled in a stunner in the final minutes of the game to help his new team script a win against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup at the at DRV PNK Stadium. And the moment of magic from Messi, in the 94th minute of the match, left 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams shellshocked and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham in tears.

David Beckham and Serena Williams' reaction on Lionel Messi's goal went viral

Having signed the two and a half year contract with the MLS club on Sunday, the Argentinian superstar, who won the FIFA World Cup only months ago and lifted the Ballon d'Or a record seven times in his illustrious career, made his much-awaited debut for Inter Miami on Friday where he was also handed the captain's armband in stepping onto the field in the 54th minute of the match.

10 minutes into his debut and Mexican visitors struck in the equaliser before Messi found scattered chances. But he reserved his best for the last. Earning a foul himself about seven yards beyond the penalty area, Messi delivered a masterpiece as he struck a left-footed free kick that sailed over the defensive wall, past the diving goalkeeper Andres Gudino before hitting the top left corner of the net.

The stunner sent the sold-out crowd berserk. Amid those was Serena, who was left completely dumbstruck while media personality Kim Kardashian, who was seated next to her, looked on. Meanwhile, Beckham, a football legend himself, was left in tears at the sight.

"I knew it was the last chance," Messi said of his free kick, according to ESPN.com. "I just tried like always do and fortunately the goalkeeper couldn't get the ball.

"It is important for this team to get wins because we are not in a good position in the league. I know this is another tournament, but it will help our morale."

With the win, Inter Miami stand atop in Group J of the Leagues Cup with three points.

