Watch: Lionel Messi delivers masterpiece in Inter Miami debut, scores last-minute winner with sensational free kick

A packed DRV PNK Stadium witnessed a magical night on Friday. It was a star-studded affair in Florida with the venue graced by the presence of some of the biggest names in sports history which includes 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and all-time leading scorer in NBA history LeBron James. American media personality Kim Kardashian was also present with her children. But the moment of pure magic involved none. The thousands that had flocked to the stadium in the late hours of Florida, were present to witness the legendary Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar did not just make his much-awaited debut for Inter Miami, in the match against Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, but also scored a sensational last-minute winner with a free kick. Lionel Messi makes a memorable debut for Inter Miami

After months of speculation, Messi finally agreed upon a two and a half year deal with Inter Miami last weekend - that will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually - before being introduced to tens of thousand of fans on Sunday, with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham revealing that the online video of the event was viewed 3.5 billion times.

Later on Friday, Messi and fellow newcomer Sergio Busquets made his debut for the MLS club. He started from the bench, replacing midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute of the match when Inter Miam was leading 1-0 in the match. Messi was immediately handed the captain's armband by his teammate. With his debut, the Argentine became the first FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner to have ever played in MLS.

In less than 10 minutes after he trotted onto the field in front of some 20,000 fans at the stadium, Inter Miami conceded a goal with Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna scoring the equaliser. Messi did create a couple of opportunities for himself, but failed to find the back of the net. And just when it seemed that the match was heading for the bonus penalty shoot-out, Messi delivered a pure masterpiece.

Taking the free kick from about 25 yards out in the final minutes of the match, Messi sent the ball sailing with his left foot, over a wall of four Cruz Azul defenders and into the upper left corner of the net to create one of the greatest moments in Inter Miami's history.

Having done it umpteen times in his illustrious career, it was probably a routine goal for Messi. But for Inter Miami, and those 20,000 fans, it will remain as one of the most memorable sights in the club's history.

The 2-1 victory put Inter Miami at the top of Group J in the Leagues Cup.

