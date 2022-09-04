Watch: Lionel Messi’s nutmeg assist to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe proves ex-Barcelona captain is extraterrestrial

Lionel Messi was in stunning form during PSG's 3-0 win against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire. The Argentina captain provided two assists during the match and both of them were for Kylian Mbappe, a sign of new chemistry between the forwards. For the second assist, the former Barcelona man proved he is nothing short of extraterrestrial. Producing the final touch to an attack, Messi nutmegged a defender in the right side of the opposition penalty area, for Mbappe to simply tap in past Alban Lafont.

Here is the video of Messi's nutmeg assist to Mbappe:

The match also saw PSG coach Christophe Galtier bench Neymar, who came on later to replace Mbappe. After the match, Galtier explained his decision and told Canal+, "We play a lot, every three days then every four days. Everyone understands that they will not be able to play all the 95-minute matches."

"I spoke about it twice. The first time with each player, the second with the whole group, to tell them that it was okay to be like that and that you had to have the right attitude."

In the ongoing Ligue 2022-23 season, PSG have scored 24 goals from their first six matches, equalling the record for goals scored by a top-five European league team at this stage of a season in the 21st century (24 for Manchester City in 2019-20 and Bayern Munich in 2020-21).

Galtier also gave an update on Vitinha, who sustained an injury during the win vs Nantes. He said, "He took a big hit on the kneecap. There is no torsion or ligament risk. We'll see if there's a hematoma. The match against Juventus is coming quickly. We're going to get him out of there to restore him well, but we'll see what his feelings are. Otherwise, we'll go with someone else."

