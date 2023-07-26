Watch: Lionel Messi smashes two right-footed goals, continues blistering form in maiden start for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continues to enjoy the start of his new life in North America, shining for Inter Miami as they eased to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium. Messi was once again the star of the show, contributing two first half goals before tacking on an assist for good measure. Adding Messi, Sergio Busquets, and new coach Tata Martino has transformed a Miami team that is otherwise bottom of the conference in the MLS standings.

Lionel Messi scored two goals and assisted another for Inter Miami on Tuesday(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Martino and Miami striker Josef Martinez were up against their former team Atlanta United, whom the pair had guided to a MLS Cup trophy in 2018.

But the headlines in this Leagues Cup match were all about the star of the show, the Argentine magician. Messi opened the scoring in the 8th minute, after Busquets had enough time and space in midfield to pick a delicate chipped pass over the top into Messi's path.

Messi was clear of the centreback marking him, and slid an effort past Brad Guzan in goal. The shot hit the post, but Messi was quickest to react as he turned the rebound in for 1-0.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Argentine completed his brace in the 22nd minute, with more lax defending on behalf of Atlanta. Messi opened up Robert Taylor on the left-wing, and as three defenders were attracted to the winger, Messi ghosted free in the middle of the box. He got on the end of a low cross from Taylor, and another right-footed effort made it 2-0.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finnish international Taylor would score the finest goal of the night, volleying home from a tight angle right before the half-time break. It wouldn't be the end of the scoring, as 9 minutes later, Messi and Taylor found themselves counter-attacking in a 2v3 situation.

Messi comfortably carried the ball through an entire half of the pitch with defenders backing off, before sliding through Taylor to make it 4-0 on the night — a comprehensive victory for Miami sealed, and the best start possible for Messi at his new club.

A late hiccup would see Christopher McVey sent off for Miami, but Thiago Almada's penalty was a weak and poor effort, very comfortably saved by goalie Drake Callender to preserve his cleansheet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two Messi-inspired victories in their two group games in the Leagues Cup was enough for Miami to seal their spot in the round of 32 for the inter-league competition. Attention will now turn towards the MLS and the US Open Cup semifinals in August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON