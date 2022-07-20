Watch: Memphis Depay leaves defender for dead with outrageous skill and goal for Barcelona

Expected to depart in the ongoing transfer window, Memphis Depay put in a top performance during Barcelona's 6-0 pre-season friendly win against Inter Miami, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, on Wednesday. The Dutch attacker came on from the bench and scored an outrageous goal in the 69th-minute for the Catalan outfit, leaving defender Damion Lowe for dead before driving home a low-range effort in the bottom-right corner. Here is the video of the goal:

Receiving a pass in the opposition box, Depay had his back to the goal. Lowe tried to block the attacker, but Depay had other plans as he spun around leaving the defender stunned and then followed it up with an excellent finish.

Barcelona were in dominating form on Wednesday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 19th-minute, followed by Raphinha (25') and Ansu Fati (41'), making it 3-0 before halftime. In the second-half, Gavi opened the scoring in the 55th-minute, followed by Depay's goal and then Ousmane Dembele sealed proceedings in the 70th-minute.

Barcelona have also been very active in the ongoing transfer window and recently acquired Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for 50 million euros. The Poland player joined Bayern in 2014 and won the league title every year since then and also the UEFA Champions League in 2020. He was also voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021.

After passing his medical, Lewandowski said, "It was very easy to decide to come to Barça".

"Barça is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football."

"I hope we get off to a winning start."

"I like winning trophies and this is a new chapter for me, with new challenges. This was an opportunity for me privately. I have always wanted to play in La Liga and for a big team", he further added.

