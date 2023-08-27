Watch: Messi delivers mind-boggling pass before scoring his maiden MLS goal for Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi has been an unstoppable force ever since his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) and on Saturday the Argentine did exactly the same. Making his MLS debut for Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls, the forward scored an 89th minute goal, helping his side complete a 2-0 win, which also put an end to Miami's 11-match league winless streak.

Lionel Messi attempts to control the ball against Daniel Edelman(AFP)

Messi came off the bench at the hour mark along with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to score in his La Liga and Ligue 1 debuts, but going by the form he has been enjoying in the USA many had anticipated Messi to once again find the back of the nets.

And when Messi stepped for a set piece from 21 yards in the 88th minute, many felt this was the moment, given his reputation, but he hit it straight at the wall.

However, a minute later a flash of brilliance by Messi inside the D made his debut a memorable affair.

The action started with Miami holding possession in the midfield and Busquets sent a cross to Alba just inside the penalty area. With his back to the ground and left leg raised, Alba used the side of his foot to center the ball to Messi.

Messi, despite being pressed in the heart of the D, managed to held on to the ball before releasing the ball towards 18-year-old American Benjamin Cremaschi.

But what left most amazed was Messi's ability to thread a pass between two defenders. Meanwhile, the pass by Messi towards the far corner also saw goalkeeper Carlos Coronel moving towards it. And Cremaschi cleverly squared the ball to Messi, who stood unmarked in front of an open goal and tapped the ball inside the goalpost.

Meanwhile, Miami broke the deadlock in the 37th-minute as Diego Gómez converted after a buildup started by Jordi Alba, another Barcelona alum on a night Miami gave six players MLS debuts.

Messi's impressive run with Inter Miami

Messi made his first Miami appearance on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven matches. He also scored another in the US Open Cup semifinal.

