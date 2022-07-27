Watch: Ousmane Dembele scores two stunning solo goals for Barcelona vs Juventus, copies famous NBA star’s celebration

Ousmane Dembele was in blistering form on Tuesday, as he scored two stunning solo goals in a 2-2 thrilling pre-season draw against Juventus, at The Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 34th-minute, but Moise Kean equalised for Juventus in the 39th-minute. A minute later, Dembele gave Barcelona the lead again, which was levelled in the 51st-minute by Kean once again.

For the first goal, Dembele received the ball on the right flank and then toyed with Juan Cuadrado before dribbling past Alex Sandro, and unleashing a right-footed shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

In the 40th-minute, Dembele once again made Cuadrado his victim and nutmegged the Colombian with ease, before easing past Manuel Locatelli and then finishing with a stylish left-footed shot. The attacker couldn't complete his hattrick and was one of the six Barcelona players to be subbed off at half-time.

Here are the two stunning solo goals scored by Dembele for Barcelona:

After his first goal, Dembele performed Stephen Curry's famous 'Night Night' celebration, much to the excitement of the American fans. Reacting to Dembele's celebration on Twitter, the NBA star replied, "A movement!!"

After the match, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez hailed Dembele and called him a 'special player'. He said, "Today he showed what he can do. Ousmane is a special player, there are not many like him, he must make the difference and be more consistent."

"I don’t know how Dembele was before my arrival in November but since I arrived I’ve seen him very happy and he always makes the difference, so I insisted so hard about him staying", he further added.

