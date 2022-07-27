Cristiano Ronaldo ‘would not fit into our philosophy’: Top European club rule out transfer for Manchester United star

With clubs ruling out a possible transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo, it looks like the Portugal captain will have to stay at Manchester United for the upcoming season and miss out on UEFA Champions League football. Atletico Madrid won't be making a move for the forward and now even Bayern Munich have stepped away from a possible transfer. Oliver Kahn, Bayern director and Germany legend, told Bild, "We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally - I consider him one of greatest footballers ever."

"Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation", he further added.

Ronaldo skipped United's pre-season tour, citing family reasons, as he also expressed desire to leave the Premier League side. He finally arrived in Manchester on Monday to discuss his future the next day. He was photographed arriving at Carrington with agent Jorge Mendes.

The attacker rejoined United for a reported fee of around 15 million euros during the 2021-22 transfer window. The former Real Madrid man became the team's top-scorer with 24 goals and also registered three assists. Despite his heroics, United failed to bag Champions League qualification after finishing sixth in the league standings.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes also reportedly met United's Premier League rivals Chelsea. According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian football journalist, Chelsea owner Todd Boehley had been offered the possibility to sign Ronaldo. But now even Chelsea have ruled out a possible move for Ronaldo and are more interested in improving their defence.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo told reporters on Tuesday (via El Partidazo De Cope), "I've already said this several times, I don't know who invented the Cristiano story but I'll tell you that it's practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid."

"Rumours are rumours and they have to stay as rumours. If you keep on fuelling the rumours then eventually it will look like it's something real, which it's not", he further added.

