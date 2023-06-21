Watch: Ronaldo's 89th minute winner triggers drama as Portugal's record-breaking superstar forced to delay celebration

Portugal’s Euro qualification match against Iceland held significance for the nation, as it marked talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s 200th appearance for his national team. Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003, and his 20-year career has been decorated with goals and the rebirth of Portugal as a force on the world stage. Cristiano Ronaldo waits for the referee to award the goal to Portugal after initially ruling it out for off-side(Twitter)

Ronaldo became the first man to rack up 200 national caps, and he celebrated the occasion with a massively significant goal in Reykjavik. Portugal fans had to wait until the 89th minute of a match that was largely devoid of clear-cut chances, with the staunch Icelandic defence repelling the threat of the dangerous and talented Portuguese outfit.

Even when the goal did come, it was originally ruled offside on the pitch by the linesman, seeming like the cap on a frustrating day’s work for the stronger team. However, the VAR would check their replays and prove Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio was onside when he headed down a deep free-kick for Ronaldo to poke into the net — a legitimate goal, and one which awarded Portugal the victory right at the death.

Once the on-field referee reversed the decision and confirmed the goal, Ronaldo tore away with joy evident on his face, breaking out into his iconic celebration near the travelling fans. He marked his landmark appearance in international football with a goal, and a last-minute winner at that. This was Ronaldo’s record-extending 123rd goal for his country — no other man has more, and Ronaldo now stands alone at the top of both appearances and goals in men’s international football.

The man from Madeira was made captain of his national team as a 22-year-old in 2008, and has led Portugal into something of a golden generation in his latter years as a veteran leader. At 37, he might not be along for the ride much longer, but there is no question that the national team’s young stars are better off for the exposure to his experience, work-rate, and dedication to the craft, which has been second to none over the course of his career.

Ronaldo now competes in the Saudi Arabian Pro League for Al Nassr, and is likely to be joined in that division by some of Europe’s more storied players as the league seeks to grow in stature and quality. Al Ittihad have already snapped up Ronaldo’s long-time former teammate Karim Benzema, and many other clubs in the country have been linked with top-end talent from Europe’s best leagues in the last few days.

