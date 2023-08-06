Watch: USA suffer agonising Women's World Cup heartbreak in penalty shootout after Sweden ride dramatic VAR luck

Defending champions USA suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 Women's World Cup after falling agonisingly short in the penalties against Sweden in front of more than 27000 fans in Melbourne on Saturday evening. After failing to find the back of net in 22 attempts across regulation time and extra time, USA lost 4-5 in the penalty shootout that stretched to the sudden death round before Sweden rode their luck in VAR drama for the deciding spot kick as the four-time winners incurred their first ever World Cup exit at this stage of the competition.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side had been immensely criticised en route to their run to the last 16 following their performances against the Netherlands and Portugal, but against Sweden in the knockout match, USA had put their best effort forward despite not finding the back of the net. Sweden, whose best result was finishing as the runners-up in 2003, have goalkeeper Zecira Musovic to thank for saving 11 attempts on target from USA, and ironically none in penalties. On the other hand, her counterpart Alyssa Naeher, had to save just one attempt from Sweden across 120 minutes of play and one during the penalties before committing an error on the deciding shot from Lina Hurtig.

After Kristie Mewis put USA 3-2 ahead in the penalty shootout, Sweden's Nathalie Björn sent it over the bar. Megan Rapinoe, who was subbed in for Alex Morgan just before the penalties, had the chance to consolidate USA's position, but sent it off target. Naeher then registered her only save in the tie-breaker, denying Blomqvist, but teammate Sophia Smith failed to do justice to her efforts.

Naeher later stepped up in the sudden death to make it 4-4 after Bennison handed Sweden the edge before Kelley O'Hara spilled yet another opportunity for USA. The madcap shootout eventually ended with Hurtig scoring the deciding goal. USA keeper Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR with Sweden surviving only by a millimetre.

Naeher was left shellshocked, her teammates covered their faces in sheer disappointment as Hurtig and Sweden broke into jubilant celebrations.

"We're so happy right now," Sweden captain Magda Eriksson said in a radio interview. "I don't know how we managed to stay in this game. We didn't play our best game, but in some way we showed we're hard-headed, we showed heart, we never give up. We took it to extra time, we took it to penalties and we managed to win."

It was the first exit before the semi-finals in nine World Cups for the Americans, who had arrived at the tournament looking for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

