Home / Sports / Football / Watford match at Burnley called off after Covid outbreak
football

Watford match at Burnley called off after Covid outbreak

No details were given about the scale of the outbreak but the league said that Watford did not have enough first team players to complete the match.
Watford match at Burnley called off after Covid outbreak(TWITTER)
Watford match at Burnley called off after Covid outbreak(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Burnley [england]

The Premier League postponed Burnley's home game against Watford on Wednesday after a Covid-19 outbreak in the visiting squad.

No details were given about the scale of the outbreak but the league said that Watford did not have enough first team players to complete the match.

"The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match," the league said in a statement.

The decision came two and a half hours before the scheduled 19:30 local kickoff time.

"The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice," the league added.

"In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance."

Earlier on Wednesday, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his club's appeal to have Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur suspended had been rejected.

\

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
watford burnley
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out