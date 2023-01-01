'We are on the right path': David de Gea backs Erik ten Hag as Premier League resumes

It's a different manager but Manchester United once again find themselves in a position similar to previous seasons. Since Erik ten Hag's appointment as manager in April 2022, it has been a topsy-turvy road for the English giants. The narrative appeared similar as United found themselves stuck at fifth position in the Premier League table before the Premier League resumed before the side registered successive wins to go fourth in the league on Saturday.

Some fans and former players have already joined the bandwagon to criticise the 52-year-old but veteran goalkeeper David de Gea rushed to his gaffer's defence and backed United to do well as the season resumed on December 26. The Spaniard was in Goa with Anthony Elanga, Donny van de Beek to launch the third edition of United We Play Programme, an on-ground grassroots football initiative, supported by Manchester United and Apollo Tyres.

De Gea explained that the team took time to adjust to the new season due to the arrival of a new manager and new players. They began their Premier League season with a 1-2 home defeat against Brighton, followed by a 0-4 away thrashing by Brentford as Ten Hag became the first Manchester United manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his first two games in charge. After the opening two defeats, United bounced back to winning ways with an inspiring 2-0 victory over rivals Liverpool.

"At the beginning of the season it was a bit tough. After that we started playing really good football, winning games. We had a new manager, new players, so we need a bit of time to know the way that the manager wants us to play so it takes a bit of time, but I think we are on the right path and we are winning games and playing really well", said De Gea.

Having joined the club in 2011, De Gea offered an insight into Ten Hag's tactics and opined that there has been a paradigm shift from their playing style of previous seasons. Since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, United have failed to win a single Premier League trophy and managers like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal resorted to a more pragmatic approach. "I think this year we want to dictate games and want to have the ball. Try to play from the back and we are pressing teams, pressing high in the opponent's half and trying to keep the ball in the opponents' half, trying to score goals and winning games", he said.

Meanwhile, young Swedish winger Elanga could only lavish praises on Ten Hag, while stressing on his quality 'as a person'. Elanga, 20, made his debut in 2021 and has already become an integral part of Ten Hag's plans. "It's been good. He knows what he's doing. As a manager, you can see wisdom and you can see the quality he has, not just as a manager but as a person as well. He wants to get to know you as a person and then that will help on the pitch", he said.

United have one of their biggest fan-bases in India, with the English side even posting social media status in Hindi. Labelling the Indian fans as 'crazy', De Gea thanked them for their support. "It's been great. I think the love of the fans is crazy. It's unbelievable how they support us and support the club. So yes, I want to say thank you to everyone here in India and it's been a pleasure to be here and hopefully we can come here more times", he stated.

Ten Hag's side resumed its Premier League campaign on December 28 against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, and will now be aiming to build momentum for Champions League qualification.

