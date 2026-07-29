...
...
Next Story

Whitecaps transfer USMNT’s Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough

SOCCER-USA-VAN-BERHALTER/

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 03:05:03 IST
Reuters |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Vancouver Whitecaps transferred U.S. men's national team midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC on Tuesday.

Whitecaps transfer USMNT’s Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough
Whitecaps transfer USMNT’s Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough

Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports said Vancouver would receive a $2 million transfer fee. The club said it also retained a sell-on percentage in case Middlesbrough were to transfer Berhalter in the future.

Berhalter heads to England after playing parts of the last seven seasons in Major League Soccer for the Columbus Crew , Austin FC and Vancouver . He has totaled 14 goals and 27 assists in 147 career regular-season matches , including six goals and seven assists through 14 games this year.

The 25-year-old, son of former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, made his national team debut in 2025 for current coach Mauricio Pochettino. He appeared in five matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and tallied a goal and an assist in the group-stage finale, a loss to Turkey.

"Everyone at the club is grateful for Sebastian's contributions during his time in Vancouver, and we wish him every success in this next chapter of his career," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
transfer fee
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Football/Whitecaps transfer USMNT’s Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe