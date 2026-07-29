The Vancouver Whitecaps transferred U.S. men's national team midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC on Tuesday.

Whitecaps transfer USMNT’s Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough

Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports said Vancouver would receive a $2 million transfer fee. The club said it also retained a sell-on percentage in case Middlesbrough were to transfer Berhalter in the future.

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Berhalter heads to England after playing parts of the last seven seasons in Major League Soccer for the Columbus Crew , Austin FC and Vancouver . He has totaled 14 goals and 27 assists in 147 career regular-season matches , including six goals and seven assists through 14 games this year.

The 25-year-old, son of former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, made his national team debut in 2025 for current coach Mauricio Pochettino. He appeared in five matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and tallied a goal and an assist in the group-stage finale, a loss to Turkey.

"Everyone at the club is grateful for Sebastian's contributions during his time in Vancouver, and we wish him every success in this next chapter of his career," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "Through his development at our club and his consistent performances, it was only natural that Sebastian attracted interest from several clubs," Schuster added. "We have been in open and ongoing discussions with Sebastian and his representatives about his future. It was always clear that if the right opportunity to move to Europe presented itself, he wanted the chance to pursue that challenge. At the same time, we shared the understanding that if the timing wasn't right, we would continue working together on his long-term future with our club." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Through his development at our club and his consistent performances, it was only natural that Sebastian attracted interest from several clubs," Schuster added. "We have been in open and ongoing discussions with Sebastian and his representatives about his future. It was always clear that if the right opportunity to move to Europe presented itself, he wanted the chance to pursue that challenge. At the same time, we shared the understanding that if the timing wasn't right, we would continue working together on his long-term future with our club." {{/usCountry}}

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