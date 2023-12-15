Who will play where? List of teams qualified for next rounds of Europa League and Champions League

With the Champions League and Europa League group stages coming to an end, fans will be gearing up for some entertaining knockout football. 32 teams across Europe have qualified for the Champions League round of 16. Spain have the most teams, with all four of their participants qualifying for the round of 16.

Manchester City are the defending UCL champions.(AFP)

Defending champions Manchester City are into the knockouts, and the only other qualifying English team is Arsenal. Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Manchester United failed to make it past the group stage.

Meanwhile, the Europa League has been in total high-octane action this season, with the likes of Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton and Hove Albion and AS Roma qualifying for the knockouts. In continuation of last season's format, instead of the round of 32 feeding into the last 16, the tournament will feature a playoff round, consisting of the runners-up from each group facing the Champions League third-placed group sides.

The eight teams that won their groups in the Europa League will not feature in the playoffs. The eight runners-up from the group stages will be seeded for the draw, and the eight Champions League group third-placed sides will be unseeded.

Qualified teams for Champions League round of 16:

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig

Denmark: FC Copenhagen

England: Arsenal, Manchester City

Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven

Spain: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona

Italy: Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio

France: Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal: FC Porto

Qualified teams for Europa League knockout round playoffs:

Turkey: Galatasaray

France: Lens, Marseille, Toulouse, Rennes

Portugal: Braga, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon

Netherlands: Feyenoord

Italy: Milan, Roma

Switzerland: Young Boys

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Germany: Freiburg

Czech Republic: Sparta Prague

Azerbaijan: Qarabag

Qualified teams for Europa League round of 16:

England: West Ham, Brighton, Liverpool

Scotland: Rangers

Italy: Atalanta

Spain: Villarreal

Czech Republic: Slavia Prague

Germany: Bayer Leverkusen

