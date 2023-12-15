Who will play where? List of teams qualified for next rounds of Europa League and Champions League
The Champions League and Europa League group stages are over and here are the teams who have qualified for the knockouts.
With the Champions League and Europa League group stages coming to an end, fans will be gearing up for some entertaining knockout football. 32 teams across Europe have qualified for the Champions League round of 16. Spain have the most teams, with all four of their participants qualifying for the round of 16.
Defending champions Manchester City are into the knockouts, and the only other qualifying English team is Arsenal. Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Manchester United failed to make it past the group stage.
Meanwhile, the Europa League has been in total high-octane action this season, with the likes of Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton and Hove Albion and AS Roma qualifying for the knockouts. In continuation of last season's format, instead of the round of 32 feeding into the last 16, the tournament will feature a playoff round, consisting of the runners-up from each group facing the Champions League third-placed group sides.
The eight teams that won their groups in the Europa League will not feature in the playoffs. The eight runners-up from the group stages will be seeded for the draw, and the eight Champions League group third-placed sides will be unseeded.
Qualified teams for Champions League round of 16:
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig
Denmark: FC Copenhagen
England: Arsenal, Manchester City
Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven
Spain: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona
Italy: Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio
France: Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal: FC Porto
Qualified teams for Europa League knockout round playoffs:
Turkey: Galatasaray
France: Lens, Marseille, Toulouse, Rennes
Portugal: Braga, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon
Netherlands: Feyenoord
Italy: Milan, Roma
Switzerland: Young Boys
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
Germany: Freiburg
Czech Republic: Sparta Prague
Azerbaijan: Qarabag
Qualified teams for Europa League round of 16:
England: West Ham, Brighton, Liverpool
Scotland: Rangers
Italy: Atalanta
Spain: Villarreal
Czech Republic: Slavia Prague
Germany: Bayer Leverkusen