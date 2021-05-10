Home / Sports / Football / Winning the only thing to ease Europa exit pain: Arsenal's Arteta
football

Winning the only thing to ease Europa exit pain: Arsenal's Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was important for the club to get back to winning ways after their Europa League exit.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was important for the club to get back to winning ways after their Europa League exit and was particularly pleased with his players' attitude in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Willian scored against West Brom as Arsenal bounced back from Thursday's Europa League semi-final exit which left them with the prospect of no European football for the first time in 25 years.

"After not going through to the final, it's always very important to win the game," said Arteta, whose side are ninth on 52 points with three games left.

"It's always the best way to remedy the pain that we had, to win the game, to score the three beautiful goals that we have done and create so many more chances."

Arsenal travel to third-placed Chelsea on Wednesday and Arteta said his side had a duty to the fans to finish the season strong.

"We have a huge responsibility to win every game we play when we represent this football club," he added. "If anybody can question anything, our level, our ability, whatever it is, they can.

"But our attitude, that's a non-negotiable one and right up to the end, we have to try to win our matches and see what happens."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was important for the club to get back to winning ways after their Europa League exit and was particularly pleased with his players' attitude in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Willian scored against West Brom as Arsenal bounced back from Thursday's Europa League semi-final exit which left them with the prospect of no European football for the first time in 25 years.

"After not going through to the final, it's always very important to win the game," said Arteta, whose side are ninth on 52 points with three games left.

"It's always the best way to remedy the pain that we had, to win the game, to score the three beautiful goals that we have done and create so many more chances."

Arsenal travel to third-placed Chelsea on Wednesday and Arteta said his side had a duty to the fans to finish the season strong.

"We have a huge responsibility to win every game we play when we represent this football club," he added. "If anybody can question anything, our level, our ability, whatever it is, they can.

"But our attitude, that's a non-negotiable one and right up to the end, we have to try to win our matches and see what happens."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mikel arteta arsenal europa league
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP