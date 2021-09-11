Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Wolves claim first league win of season at Watford
football

Wolves claim first league win of season at Watford

Wolves moved out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the standings. 
Reuters | , Watford
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their side's second goal. (Getty)

Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed their first three points of the Premier League season at Watford on Saturday as Bruno Lage's side came away with a 2-0 victory after dominating the second half.

Wolves, who lost their first three games 1-0, moved out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the standings, two places above Watford who tasted their third straight league defeat without scoring.

After a goalless first half, Wolves' constant pressure in the second period finally paid off in the 74th minute when Watford defender Francisco Sierralta attempted to clear a cross from a short corner but headed the ball into his own net.

"I think in the first half it was a very good level but after the goal we were a little down. We need to continue working hard," Watford manager Xisco Munoz told BBC Sport. "The difference in the Premier League is in the box. If you create chances and don't score and they have chances and score. This is football, when you have the ball in your box, these things (the own goal) happen."

Wolves doubled the lead nine minutes later when new signing Hwang Hee-Chan pounced on a loose ball in a goal mouth scramble to prod home. The game had been short of goalscoring opportunities but Moussa Sissoko had an early effort on his home Watford debut saved by goalkeeper Jose Sa while Wolves' wing back Nelson Semedo had an injury time shot palmed away by the goalkeeper.

Semedo had another glorious chance to give the away team the lead when Raul Jimenez neatly flicked the ball to release the Portugal international into the box but his shot flew wide of the far post, with manager Lage looking on in disbelief. Up next for Watford is a trip to Norwich City while Wolves host Brentford.
