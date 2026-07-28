'World Cup is not FIFA's to sell': UEFA erupts over Gianni Infantino's private investment plans

Gianni Infantino’s grand financial vision for football has triggered an extraordinary backlash from UEFA, which has accused FIFA of crossing a dangerous line.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives on the red carpet ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw (REUTERS)

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On Tuesday, football’s global governing body announced plans to create a new commercial subsidiary valued at $20 billion and is seeking approval from all 211 of its member associations. Under the proposal, FIFA would establish the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a wholly owned subsidiary that would bring together the organisation’s commercial and event operations, while FIFA retains “exclusive authority” over football governance, competitions, the international match calendar, and all regulatory and sporting decisions.

As part of the plan, FIFA would invite external investors to acquire minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE, aiming to raise up to $4.2 billion. The governing body insisted that all net proceeds would be reinvested into the development of the game.

"Football is the world's most popular sport and an extraordinary engine of human and social development," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value – and we celebrate that success and want it to continue, because it lifts the whole game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value – and we celebrate that success and want it to continue, because it lifts the whole game. {{/usCountry}}

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"Our job is to make sure the rest of football grows with it: FIFA exists to support sustainable, inclusive development in every corner of the world."

However, the proposal triggered a fierce response from UEFA, which questioned FIFA’s approach and warned against treating football’s biggest assets as commercial commodities.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross," UEFA said in a statement.

"UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every national football association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game.

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"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade — especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."

Infantino, however, defended the proposal, insisting that the plan was aimed at spreading football’s financial growth more evenly across the world.

"This is about the democratisation of football worldwide," he added.

A FIFA spokesperson said the proposal will now be presented to the 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, which will have the final authority to approve or reject the move.