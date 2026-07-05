World Cup: Morocco send co-hosts Canada out, enter quarters

New Delhi: Azzedine Ounahi scored twice as Morocco overcame a mighty fight from Canada before sending the co-hosts ‘home’, becoming the first team to enter the World Cup quarter-finals after winning the ill-tempered last of 16 clash in Houston.

Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi (8), who scored two goals in the 3-0 win over Canada in the round of 16 in Houston on Saturday. (AP)

{{^htLoading}}

Canada stretched the defence of the 2022 semi-finalists until halfway through the first half, but could not make the openings count. After a phase of rough challenges, and pushing and jostling that saw referee Michael Oliver show the yellow card to six players in the first half, Morocco gradually took control. In all seven players were cautioned, four of Morocco.

Switching tactics and overloading the right wing, Morocco made a 50th minute free-kick count. Midfielder Ounahi swept home a cleverly worked routine after captain Achraf Hakimi laid the ball to him on top of the penalty box.

As Canada poured forward in search of an equaliser to stay in the tournament, they tired and Morocco hit them again with a rapid counter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Brahim Diaz, without a goal in the tournament but a big influence in their African Cup of Nations victory, sped down the right and worked it for Ounahi to slot home, the 82nd minute goal sealing Morocco’s victory in the bruising encounter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brahim Diaz, without a goal in the tournament but a big influence in their African Cup of Nations victory, sped down the right and worked it for Ounahi to slot home, the 82nd minute goal sealing Morocco’s victory in the bruising encounter. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Morocco kept up the pressure and found a third in the final minute of added time. It was Brahim Diaz again, laying it up for the unmarked substitute Soufiane Rahimi to steer home.

In the quarter-final, Morocco will face France or Paraguay, who meet in the last 16.

Canada, playing their knockout games in the USA after finishing second in their group behind Switzerland, though can leave their home tournament with heads held high. Not having taken a point from their previous two World Cups, they also won a knockout game to reach the last 16. And losing to a well-oiled Morocco after a proper battle is something Jesse Marsch’s team can be proud of.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Canada’s afterburners

At a venue that has invited take-off as the most popular reference, the Canadians chose to put on the afterburners. The co-hosts had won over neutral fans by their dedication to attacking in pace and pressing all over the pitch.

Although Morocco, semi-finalists at Qatar 2002 and for many the dark horses of this tournament, were seen as too strong for Canada, it didn’t mean Jesse Marsch’s side was going to start on the defence mode.

Alphonso Davies, electric as a substitute in the win over South Africa in the Round of 32, against started on the bench to be preserved as the speedy fullback returns to top fitness after hamstring issues.

Canada’s collective early press left Morocco shaky. Three corners in quick succession, two off the left and one on the right looked promising for Canada and the attackers pounced on the second balls, but Morocco’s Canadian-born goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made two sharp saves.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tani Oluwaseyi then spun and shook off his marker, but his close range shot was kept out by Bounou extending his left foot. Canada’s high press – they had 11 touches in the Morocco penalty box in the first 15 minutes – meant challenges were inevitable. Although Morocco gained some control, including a couple of sweeping attacking moves, tempers flared.

Morocco skipper Achraf Hakimi, himself subjected to rough tackles on the right, took a yellow card as he showed frustration at his marker Richie Laryea blocking him off on a rapid counter move, pushing him down. It led to a brief shoving match. Laryea too was shown the yellow card by referee Michael Oliver for his role in the melee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Six players were booked in the ill-tempered first half. Morocco’s Redouane Halhal, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal Khannouss also were booked while Canada’s Jonathan David was also cautioned.

Morocco’s first shot on target came from Soufiane Rahimi, who came on in the 22nd minute after the team suffered a big setback with injury forcing off Ismael Saibari.

But the vastly more seasoned Morocco, gradually taking control of the game going into halftime, struck five minutes into the half.

Lu de Fougerolles concedes a free-kick to the right of the penalty box after a cynical foul. In a well-worked move, Hakimi laid the ball across to Azzedine Ounahi who swept home with two teammates blocking off the defenders as well as the goalkeeper’s view.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Once in the lead, Morocco applied the block and used the counters, finding the speedy Brahim Diaz on the right. Diaz, who had not scored until the Round of 16, drew defenders to him and opened up space for the other attackers. Canada, tiring now, still worked hard but looked a tad blunted.

Morocco soaked in the late pressure by the Canadians, and once Ounahi found the second goal, it was only about seeing off the victory.