Written off, then written into history: Ferran Torres' World Cup redemption

Football has a way of rewarding those who refuse to give up, and the FIFA World Cup final provided the perfect example. Ferran Torres was the man who delivered Spain's winning goal in extra time against Argentina, sealing the title and completing a remarkable turnaround in his own journey. The Barcelona forward has endured a difficult couple of seasons at club level, with his contributions often drowned out by criticism. Even during this World Cup, he faced constant scrutiny and was trolled on social media after missing several chances. Playing for a club like Barcelona only magnified the pressure, with every missed opportunity attracting intense attention and every dip in form becoming a talking point.

Ferran Torres' goal sealed the World Cup win for Spain. (AP Photo)

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Many questioned whether he could deliver when Spain needed him most. But on the biggest stage in football, Torres produced the moment that mattered above all else. His extra-time winner not only secured the World Cup for Spain but also silenced his critics. It was a fitting redemption story for a player who kept believing, kept working and was finally rewarded on football's grandest stage.

It is not as if Torres had a poor season with Barcelona. He scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions, numbers that many forwards would be proud of. However, expectations are different at a club like Barcelona, where strikers are judged not only by their goal tally but also by the chances they convert. His finishing has come under scrutiny on several occasions, particularly in big matches where missed opportunities have proved costly. That has been one of the biggest criticisms of his game. Despite being at Barcelona since the 2021-22 season, Torres has yet to establish himself as an undisputed first-choice striker. Even after Robert Lewandowski's departure, the club have continued to explore the market for another centre-forward rather than handing Torres the role outright. Those circumstances have only added to the pressure on the 26-year-old, making his decisive goal in the World Cup final an even more significant moment in his career.

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Ferran Torres scored the lone goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

After carrying the weight of constant criticism throughout the tournament, Torres finally had his moment. The Spanish forward admitted the winning goal felt like the reward for never giving up.

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"A very big relief. I think I have been a very criticised person throughout the World Cup, but I believe, as I said before, destiny is written. Thank God, He always gives me that strength to keep going, and in the end, as I say, God gives things to the one who deserves them the most," Torres said after the World Cup final as he also won the Player of the Match award.

Torres redeems himself

Torres spent much of Spain's World Cup campaign playing the role of a substitute, and the final was no different. Despite getting regular opportunities, he struggled to find the back of the net throughout the tournament. One moment summed up his frustration. Against Saudi Arabia, he thought he had finally scored, only for the goal to be sent for a VAR review. As the decision was being checked, the tension and hope on his face were impossible to miss. He knew what that goal would have meant after weeks of criticism, trolling and questions over his finishing. When the effort was eventually ruled out, his wait continued.

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But football has a way of offering second chances. When Spain needed a moment of inspiration most in the World Cup final, it was Torres who delivered. Coming off the bench, he struck with his weaker foot in extra time, placing his finish beyond Emiliano Martinez, who had frustrated Spain with a string of outstanding saves until then. The goal proved decisive, sealing Spain's World Cup triumph. After enduring relentless scrutiny over his finishing, Torres answered his critics in the biggest match of all with the goal that made his country world champions.

With questions still surrounding his future at Barcelona, Torres has reminded everyone of his quality when it mattered most. His match-winning strike in the World Cup final was the perfect answer to the criticism and trolling he had endured throughout the tournament. More importantly, it was the goal that delivered Spain their second World Cup title. Whatever the future holds for the 26-year-old, he will carry one title with him forever - FIFA World Cup champion.

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