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Xabi Alonso to Chelsea sealed as Blues prepare announcement after four-year agreement

Chelsea is poised to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager after he accepted a four-year deal.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 06:50 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Chelsea are set to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager after the Spaniard accepted the club’s offer, with an official announcement now expected in the coming days.

Xabi Alonso will be joining Chelsea as the manager.(REUTERS)

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach has reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea on a four-year deal, marking another major managerial reset at Stamford Bridge after a turbulent season under BlueCo ownership.

Xabi Alonso set for Chelsea

The agreement is now in place, with Chelsea preparing to complete the final formalities before making the appointment public. There have been widespread reports on the development, including one from Fabrizio Romano.

The move puts Alonso in line to become Chelsea’s next permanent manager as the club looks to restore direction after another difficult campaign. The London club have endured a poor Premier League season and recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, adding further pressure to the football structure at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s decision also points to a possible shift in the way the club want to operate. There have been reports that Alonso is expected to be appointed as a manager rather than just a head coach, with greater influence over transfer and squad decisions.

Chelsea’s recent structure has often placed coaches within a broader recruitment model heavily controlled by the club hierarchy. Alonso’s expected role suggests he could have more authority in shaping the squad than some of his predecessors.

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The appointment would make Xabi Alonso the latest manager under the BlueCo ownership era, which has already seen several changes in the dugout since the 2022 takeover. Chelsea have struggled to turn their spending into sustained results, and the next appointment will be judged by whether it brings stability as much as style.

For Alonso, the Chelsea job brings both risk and opportunity. He inherits a high-profile squad, a demanding ownership model and a fanbase desperate for a clear direction. The deal is not yet officially announced, but all signs now point towards Alonso beginning the next chapter of his managerial career at Stamford Bridge.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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