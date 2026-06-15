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Yamal fit but will not start Spain's World Cup opener, says De la Fuente

Yamal fit but will not start Spain's World Cup opener, says De la Fuente

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 02:57 am IST
AFP |
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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Lamine Yamal is fit but will begin the European champions' World Cup opener against Cape Verde on the bench.

Yamal fit but will not start Spain's World Cup opener, says De la Fuente

Barcelona superstar Yamal has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on April 22.

There were fears the 18-year-old could miss Spain's opening two games of the World Cup, but he has trained all week and is set to feature in Atlanta on Monday.

"He is available but not to start the game. He is in perfect condition to play some minutes," De la Fuente told a press conference on Sunday.

Wingers Nico Williams and Victor Munoz are also fit enough only for a place on the bench, limiting De La Fuente's options in wide areas.

"They are fine to play tomorrow without setting them back. If it was not like that they would not even sit on the bench," added De la Fuente.

Despite limited expectations pre-tournament, La Roja stormed to victory at Euro 2024, beating hosts Germany, France and England in the latter stages.

This time they are considered among the favourites to win a second World Cup.

De la Fuente did little to quell expectation as he talked his players up as the best squad in the tournament.

"For me, with all due respect to the rest, it is the best team in the world. The best players," he said.

"To see the level of footballers we have, you only have to see the ones I leave out.

"But the players understand their role and accept it. That is the luck this team has."

After facing tournament debutants Cape Verde, Spain will also take on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.

kca/nf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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